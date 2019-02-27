You can become the next mascot for the Akron RubberDucks

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are looking for entertaining and talented individuals to be one of the official mascots for the 2019 season.
“Our mascots are an important part of the experience at Canal Park,” said promotions coordinator Kyle Hixenbaugh. “We will be looking for energetic, fun-loving people who love nothing more than to bringing smiles to fans’ faces!”
Tryouts will be held to fill vacancies for “Orbit” the space cat, “Homer” the inflatable pigeon, “Rubberta” the duck or “Webster” the duck.
The baseball team is also holding tryouts to sing the national anthem at one of the RubberDucks’ 70 home games.
Auditions for both positions are scheduled for Saturday, March 16 at Canal Park.
National anthem auditions over the stadium’s public address system will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Mascot auditions run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
If interested in auditioning, register in advance by calling 330-253-5151.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.