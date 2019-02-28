Akron veterans association robbery appears to be an inside job

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Post 32 of the Polish Legion of American Veterans has been in operation in Akron since the 1930's and all the men and women who have come through the doors for the last 90 years would be stunned to hear what happened here early Tuesday morning.
Someone broke in and cleaned out about $6,000 dollars in cash and hundreds of dollars in supplies, “There’s disappointment that someone would do that to a vets non- profit group,” said Post 32 Commander Vinny Cervellino, “Most of the people that come in here are like family to each other, some have been coming in for 60 years.”
For an operation that runs on limited cash, on a week to week basis, $6,000 is a lot of money and payroll is due on Friday.
Sadly, it gets worse.
It appears to be an inside job, done by someone that knew enough to push an outside camera out of the way.
They knew the cash was in a huge metal safe so they brought a blow torch and cut out a huge hole in the safe and then knew enough not to use the blow torch on the drawers that held the cash.
“Knowing that it’s someone who would come in here, sit amongst us, pretend to be friends with us and at the same time rob all the people you would call your friends,” said Cervellino, a veteran who served in Iraq during Desert Storm.
Akron police have the surveillance video from inside the club and are hopeful they may catch a glimpse of the suspect or suspects.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.