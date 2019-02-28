13 black inventors in addition to Cleveland’s own Garrett Morgan (photos/video)

13 black inventors in addition to Cleveland's own Garrett Morgan
By Randy Buffington | February 28, 2019 at 3:58 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 3:58 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Staff at the Fatima Family Center set up an exhibit celebrating black inventors during the final days of February.

The educational exhibit highlighted household names like Garrett Morgan and a host of others.

According to the Ohio History Connection, the inventor most famous for the gas mask and the street light moved to Cleveland in 1895.

His name rings bells for people around the country but there are a ton of other pioneers who made life a lot easier for us.

Among them:

Lee Burridge: Typewriter

George Crum: Potato chips

Henry Sampson: Cell phone

William Davis: Horse saddle

Lewis Latimer: Carbon filament

George Snyder: Fishing rod

L.E. Brown: Horse bridle

Jack Johnson (Heavyweight champion): Wrench

John Reed: Rolling pin

Otis Boykin: IPM computer, pacemaker

Marie Van Brittan Brown: closed circuit television security

Dr. George Grant: Golf tee

Lonnie Johnson: Super Soaker

Staff at the facility saw everyone from seniors to children in awe of the inventions.

The center even hosted a group of students from John Carroll University during the week.

The exhibit included the inventions, mint-condition newspapers and student written biographies.

“I found it really interesting,” Samuel Lewis, 91, said reflecting on the inventions.

He wasn’t the only one impressed with how far the exhibit had come:

“We came a long way from last year. The most amazing thing is that majority of the items here were donated from people in the community.”
Legine Ray, Director of the Fatima Family Center

The goal was to shed some light on a group often forgot, and the proud community did just that.

