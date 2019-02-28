13 black inventors in addition to Cleveland’s own Garrett Morgan (photos/video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Staff at the Fatima Family Center set up an exhibit celebrating black inventors during the final days of February.
The educational exhibit highlighted household names like Garrett Morgan and a host of others.
According to the Ohio History Connection, the inventor most famous for the gas mask and the street light moved to Cleveland in 1895.
His name rings bells for people around the country but there are a ton of other pioneers who made life a lot easier for us.
Among them:
Lee Burridge: Typewriter
George Crum: Potato chips
Henry Sampson: Cell phone
William Davis: Horse saddle
Lewis Latimer: Carbon filament
George Snyder: Fishing rod
L.E. Brown: Horse bridle
Jack Johnson (Heavyweight champion): Wrench
John Reed: Rolling pin
Otis Boykin: IPM computer, pacemaker
Marie Van Brittan Brown: closed circuit television security
Dr. George Grant: Golf tee
Lonnie Johnson: Super Soaker
Staff at the facility saw everyone from seniors to children in awe of the inventions.
The center even hosted a group of students from John Carroll University during the week.
“I found it really interesting,” Samuel Lewis, 91, said reflecting on the inventions.
He wasn’t the only one impressed with how far the exhibit had come:
The goal was to shed some light on a group often forgot, and the proud community did just that.
