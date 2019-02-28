Cohen’s damning testimony about Trump alleges lie after lie

In testimony that cut to the heart of federal investigations encircling the White House, Cohen said he arranged a hush money payment to a porn actress at Trump's behest and agreed to lie about it to the public and the first lady. Cohen said he had lied by claiming that Trump was "not knowledgeable" about the transaction even though Trump had directly arranged for his reimbursement. And he said he was left with the unmistakable impression Trump wanted him to lie to Congress about a Moscow real estate project, though the president never directly told him so.