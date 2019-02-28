Hot Chicken Takeover coming to Greater Cleveland

Community-minded social enterprise wants to create extraordinary experiences for extraordinary people

The Columbus Brand, Hot Chicken Takeover, has announced that they will be opening a greater Cleveland location at Crocker Park. (Michael Dakota)
By Michael Dakota | February 28, 2019 at 2:27 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 2:45 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Columbus born Hot Chicken Takeover is coming to Cleveland this summer.

The Columbus born franchise hosted a pop-up in front of their future Crocker Park location Thursday, Feb. 29 during the lunch hours, passing out banana pudding desserts, their signature desert.

Hot Chicken Takeover serves Nashville style hot chicken. Owner Joe DeLoss describes it as “deliciously fried chicken rubbed with cayenne pepper paste.”

DeLoss discovered the flavor while visiting Nashville with his wife.

“On the drive back I was imagining a way to build a fried chicken restaurant," DeLoss said.

DeLoss purchased an $80 fryer and one year later in 2014, opened the first of three locations in Columbus.

The Cleveland location is a “good fit" according to DeLoss, a Medina High School graduate.

The restauranter is looking for employees for leadership positions and has already opened the “fair chance” application process.

"Hot Chicken Takeover is a business intentionally built to provide employment opportunities for people that have had a lot of adversity in their life,” DeLoss said, “especially incarceration, or homelessness.”

DeLoss thinks the future is bright for his brand in Cleveland and believes Crocker Park is, “our first, but definitely won’t be our last.”

“There’s definitely a vision of more,” DeLoss said about Hot Chicken Takeover, a restaurant self described as a “community-minded social enterprise.”

Before the summer public opening Hot Chicken Takeover plans to host pop-up events across the Greater Cleveland area.

