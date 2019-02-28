JCPenney at Midway Mall closing its doors this summer

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) - It’s the end of an era in Elyria.
The JCPenney store at Midway Mall is one of 18 full-line stores and nine ancillary home and furniture stores that will shut its doors for good in 2019.
The Elyria JCPenney will close for good on July 5.
JCPenney spokesman Carter English said nearly all impacted stores are expected to close in the second quarter of 2019.
According to English, the decision to close is the result of an ongoing review of JCPenney’s store portfolio, which includes assessing locations that may not meet their required financial targets.
Eligible associates of closing stores who do not transfer to another location will receive separation benefits, which includes identifying other employment opportunities and outplacement services, JCPenney stated in a release.
JCPenney will also provide all impacted associates with the opportunity to participate in a free three-hour on-site career training class which will include resume writing and interview tips, according to English.
In a statement regarding the closures, English said:
“It’s never easy taking actions that directly impact our valued associates and customers, however we feel this is a necessary business decision.”
