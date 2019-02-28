Johnny Manziel looks to explore options to play in the U.S. after getting cut from CFL

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns QB Johnny “Money” Manziel was released from the Canadian Football League, according to a press release from the Montreal Alouettes.
According to the Alouettes, the team was directed by the CFL to terminate Manziel’s contract “after it was found that he had contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play in the league.”
The CFL reportedly informed all of their member clubs that it will not register a contract for Manziel if any club attempted to sign him.
General Manager Kavis Reed released the following statement regarding Manziel’s cut from the league:
“We are disappointed by this turn of events. Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement. We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed. We are confident going into the 2019 training camp with a roster of quarterbacks that had played in our system last year and are committed to our team.”
Manziel tweeted out after being cut, saying:
