Kiflis Restaurant and Bakery issues voluntary recall

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH (WOIO) - Kiflis Restaurant and Bakery of Cuyahoga Falls has announced a voluntary recall of approximately 3,250 pounds of Bosnian Cevapi-Original Sarajevo Style Beef Sausage that was produced, packed, and distributed without the benefit of state meat inspection.
The raw sausage products were produced and packaged from August 6, 2018 through February 6, 2019.
The following product is subject to recall:
- 8-lbs (30 count) packages of Bosnian Cevapi-Original Sarajevo Style Beef Sausage.
This product was distributed through retail stores located in the greater Cleveland area at the following locations:
- Mentor Family Foods located at 7294 Lakeshore Blvd, Mentor, OH 44060
- Alesci’s of Shoregate located at 29730 Lakeshore Blvd, Willowick, OH 44095
- Taste of Europe located at 15512 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107
- PV Euro Market located at 4805 W. Pleasant Valley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44129
The sausage products subject to recall do not include the Ohio mark of inspection. Images of impacted product labels:
The Bosnian Cevapi-Original Sarajevo Style Beef Sausage sold at the Kiflis Restaurant and Bakery retail store located 2018 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls, is not included in the recall.
The problem was discovered by the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Division of Meat Inspection during routine compliance inspection activities.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions dues to consumption of these products.
Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.
Some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.
These products should be discarded or returned to the company.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.