Live updates: Opening statements begin in murder trial of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Opening statements began Thursday in the trial for Sierra Day and her boyfriend. Both were indicted in connection to the murder of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
1:29 p.m. - Deonte Lewis, accused in the murder of 4 year old Aniya Day Garrett, walks in courtroom dressed in suit and tie, not in orange jumpsuit like earlier this week. Aniya’s mother, Sierra Day, also enters courtroom, dressed in black pants and red and black blouse.
1:36 p.m. - Jury enters courtroom to begin opening arguments in the murder trial.
1:40 p.m. - Judge gives jury instructions on procedures, dos and don’ts...
Prosecutor explaining to jurors what they expect to prove during trial.
1:50 p.m. - Aniya Day Garrett born September 2, 2013, died on March 11, 2018 sustained bruises, burns on her face and signs of torture and other evidence that she was retrained from time to time. An firefighters/EMS crew found her unresponsive.
1:54 p.m. - Prosecutor says medical examiner’s ruling showed Aniya was tortured was grossly under weight.
Sierra Day’s attorney asks jury to keep an open mind. Deonte Lewis’ attorney asking jurors to consider timetable of relationship and that he was not responsible for Aniya’s treatment and or death.
2:00 p.m. - There’s a sidebar discussion at judge Timothy Mc Cormick’s bench called by one of the defense attorneys.
2:08 p.m. - Deonte Lewis’ attorney says he found her beaten on March 11th and called 9-1-1. Following instructions from dispatchers Lewis gives Aniya CPR chest compressions.
2:13 - Lewis’ attorney says he did not live with Sierra Day not that had no part in Aniya’s death,
Heidi Hobart/dispatcher Chagrin Valley Regional Fire and police dispatch takes the stand;
2:20 p.m. - 911 tape is being played, Sierra Day says her daughter is having trouble breathing, says she had fallen out and unresponsive, Day attempting to explain that Aniya had been ill days before and attempting to explain why she was not breathing. Dispatcher say it took more than 3-minute for Sierra Day to mention Aniya was not breathing.
2:22 p.m. - 911 dispatcher instructs to Deonte Lewis to begin compressions to a count of 30 on Aniya because she in not breathing. Lewis repeats the count of 30 compressions several times as they wait for paramedics.
2:38 Paramedic/firefighter on stand talking about having to pound on apartment door multiple times trying to get in. After for or five raps on the door Lewis opens the door. When he got in he approached Aniya and began to determine her condition. he quickly raced her downstairs to the ambulance. Paramedics cut Aniya’s clothes off and noticed burns, bruises, could see her ribs, could tell she had been mistreated in the past, noticed old wounds in various stages of healing. He determined she was cold and stiff, most likely already dead.
2:44-- He still tried CPR was unable to find a pulse while or breath.
-------------------------
Opening statements are set to take place at approximately 2 p.m. following less than three days in the jury selection process.
Day, the mother of the 4-year-old girl, and Deonte Lewis are both charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, permitting child abuse, endangering children, and tampering with evidence.
The Cuyahoga County judge ruled that both must be tried together.
Euclid police and paramedics initially responded to Day’s 911 call in March 2018 about her sick child who stopped breathing. The young girl was taken to Euclid Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
According to court records, Day-Garrett was malnourished, had bruises to her face, burns on her body, and was tortured and restrained for periods of time.
“The abuse suffered by this child is among the worst we have seen,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley. “We intend to seek justice for Aniya.”
Cleveland 19 News reporter Harry Boomer is in the courtroom on Thursday. Updates will be provided as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.