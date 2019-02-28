Live updates: Opening statements begin in murder trial of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett

2:38 Paramedic/firefighter on stand talking about having to pound on apartment door multiple times trying to get in. After for or five raps on the door Lewis opens the door. When he got in he approached Aniya and began to determine her condition. he quickly raced her downstairs to the ambulance. Paramedics cut Aniya’s clothes off and noticed burns, bruises, could see her ribs, could tell she had been mistreated in the past, noticed old wounds in various stages of healing. He determined she was cold and stiff, most likely already dead.