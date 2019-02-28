Members of Cleveland City Council’s Safety Committee looking to bring back Police Mini-Stations

The sub-committee will meet Friday 3/1/2019 to discuss

By Sia Nyorkor | February 28, 2019 at 5:57 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 5:57 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Remember police mini-stations?

Well, they could be coming back here to the city of Cleveland, if a group of elected officials have their say.

Cleveland City Council’s Safety Committee will have a meeting Friday morning to talk about bring the mini-stations back.

Cleveland 19 has found that a sub-committee is looking at what other cities are doing in terms of community policing.

The mini-stations closed about 14 years ago because of budget reasons.

Since then, several council members and community activists have been trying to get them back. They believe they help fight crime.

A spokesman for the City told Cleveland 19 that the Chief of Police and the Mayor have not supported previous efforts to bring the mini-stations back and that their position on this has not changed.

