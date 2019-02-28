Move Over: Why this law matter?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Between 2013 and 2017, the Ohio State Patrol reported 58 crashes on state roads due to a failure to obey the Move Over law, which requires all drivers to move over one lane or slow down when they see flashing lights on the side of the interstate. In those crashes, there were 58 people injured and two people killed.
One of those people was Michael Kennedy. The tow truck driver was killed on Monday, May 11, 2015, as he was changing a tire on the side of I-80 Eastbound on the Ohio Turnpike.
Also known as “Turnpike Mike,” he left behind a family that clings to cherished memories of his life and personality.
"He was a character, but there was so many memories," said his daughter, Holly Colman.
