Nearly 30,000 weapons seized at Cleveland Clinic facilities in 2018; CEO calls violence against health professionals an ‘epidemic’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - During Tom Mihaljevic’s annual State of the Clinic address, the Cleveland Clinic CEO said violent incidents against caregivers is a nationwide problem.
“There is a national epidemic of violence against health care workers, especially in emergency departments,” Mihaljevic stated on Wednesday.
The Cleveland Clinic hospital system is no exception, according to Mihaljevic.
“Last year alone, nearly 30,000 weapons were confiscated from patients and visitors,” he said.
A survey from the American College of Emergency Physicians found that 47 percent of emergency physicians polled reported being physically assaulted. The majority of those assaults on physicians were reportedly by patients or visitors in patient rooms.
There are over 200 Cleveland Clinic hospitals and outpatient locations worldwide, including facilities in Cleveland, Florida, Canada, England, and the United Arab Emirates. Approximately 2 million patients were cared for in 2018.
To ensure the safety of Cleveland Clinic employees and patients, the hospital system has put more safety measures into effect.
- Increased police presence
- Panic buttons have been added to employee badges
- Metal detectors have been installed at every emergency room entrance
- A police escort to parking areas can be requested
“We are committed to protecting each other, just as we protect our patients and just as we protect and care for our organization and its resources,” Mihaljevic said.
