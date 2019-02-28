Neighbors by Ring app allows citizens to be part of the crime busting business

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The fight against crime has gone high tech.
Our home surveillance cameras may catch crimes we know nothing about.
But with the help of the Neighbors by Ring app, a homeowner can become part of a network that helps police solve crimes through their home security system.
The app is already being used by millions of subscribers.
Columbus had the first police department in Ohio to partner with the Neighbors by Ring app.
Now, Rocky River Police are the first in Northeast Ohio to partner with Ring to add the app to their detective work.
Lt. George Lichman describes how it works:
- To let police access your Ring security footage, you have to download the Neighbors by Ring app.
- Police have a law enforcement portal that can send messages to Ring subscribers.
- However, police do not know who the Ring subscribers are, what the address is where the Ring camera is set up, nor do they have access to the subscriber’s data.
People that do not have the Ring security video on their home can still get the Neighbors by Ring app.
If you don’t want police to access your footage, don’t download the app; Your video will remain yours and only yours.
