New speed cameras coming to Portage County community

WINDHAM, OH (WOIO) - We brought our speed gun to Windham and a section of Route 303 where the speed drops from 55 miles per hour to 35.
It’s where Windham Police Chief Eric Breiding says he’s gotten complaints about speeding.
Some of our readings included 46 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. That is likely fast enough to earn you a ticket from a speed camera or an officer running radar.
In about a half-hour, we saw lots of people speeding, but others not speeding. In fact, many were slowing down quickly at the border.
Chief Breiding admitted, “People hate speed cameras and cops running radar. Nobody likes tickets.”
The possible exception is Windham’s village council, which authorized the cameras and will control how the revenue is spent.
One thing seems very, very clear here in Windham: The locals know to slow down, particularly in the center of town and with a police officer in sight.
Folks at Dixie’s Diner in Windham say police visibility is already high, enough to discourage speeders.
Russ White says, “If it’s revenue, zilch. I don’t go for that.”
Chief Breiding was asked “Is there a revenue component here?”
He answered, “I hope not. I’m of the belief that any speed enforcement should not be revenue generated.”
Signs will go up next week ahead of the actual cameras warning that speed is being clocked. Once the cameras go up, for the first 30 days, violators will get a warning ticket. No fine.
After that, putting the pedal to the metal will lighten your wallet.
As with other speed cameras, a private company will take a third of the cash. Windham will get two-thirds.
