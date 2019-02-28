North Ridgeville police tell theft suspects to call them before their mom sees their pictures on Facebook

(Source: North Ridgeville police)
By Julia Tullos | February 28, 2019 at 1:59 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 1:59 PM

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH (WOIO) - Police have released pictures of a couple wanted for opening up at least three different credit accounts in the name of a North Ridgeville resident.

According to officers, the couple has charged over $4,000 from stores including Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

Police also said the suspects are wanted for similar thefts in Avon and Strongsville.

If you have any information, please contact Ptlm. Ody at 440-327-2191, you can remain anonymous.

Officers posted the below message on the North Ridgeville Police Facebook page:

  • If you ARE them, call Ptlm Ody before your mothers see this. #MomsAreOnFacebookToo

