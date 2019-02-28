Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry but cold cold today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We have some sunshine this morning, however, it is not warm. A wind off of the lake will keep the temperature below 30 degrees all day. You will make it up into the mid 30s away from the lake breeze influence. Look for clouds to increase by this afternoon as a system tracks south of us. Most of us stay dry tonight as well. The exception will be in the Canton area, especially south and east of Canton, where some light snow will track in this evening. One inch or less of snow is in the forecast in this area. Tomorrow, again, will feature some sun early on then clouds will increase. It is going to be milder tomorrow as we begin March.