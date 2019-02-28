Opening statements begin in murder trial of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Opening statements are expected to begin Thursday in the trial for Sierra Day and her boyfriend. Both were indicted in connection to the murder of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
Opening statements are set to take place at approximately 2 p.m. following less than three days in the jury selection process.
Day, the mother of the 4-year-old girl, and Deonte Lewis are both charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, permitting child abuse, endangering children, and tampering with evidence.
The Cuyahoga County judge ruled that both must be tried together.
Euclid police and paramedics initially responded to Day’s 911 call in March 2018 about her sick child who stopped breathing. The young girl was taken to Euclid Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
According to court records, Day-Garrett was malnourished, had bruises to her face, burns on her body, and was tortured and restrained for periods of time.
“The abuse suffered by this child is among the worst we have seen,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley. “We intend to seek justice for Aniya.”
