Police: 1-year-old brought bag of marijuana to Solon day care

SOLON, OH (WOIO) - Police responded to a Solon day care facility after teachers and employees reported that a 1-year-old brought a bag of marijuana into the building.
According to the Solon police report, the child was holding a plastic bag when dropped off by a guardian at the Kruse Drive Kindercare location on Feb. 21.
Staff initially assumed that the plastic bag was the child’s breakfast.
Employees told police that the child dropped the bag of marijuana at some point. It was then picked up by another child. An argument ensued between the two children.
Kindercare staff contacted Solon police, the child’s guardian, and Children and Family Services. The guardian adamantly told police that the child did not obtain the marijuana prior to being dropped off.
Solon prosecutors determined that there was not enough probable cause to make an arrest for endangering children.
