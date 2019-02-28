Precautionary boil water advisory issued for portions of Akron

Precautionary boil water advisory issued for portions of Akron
(Source: City of Akron)
By Chris Anderson | February 28, 2019 at 1:48 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 1:53 PM

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for an Akron neighborhood because of inadvertent damage to a water line.

The city of Akron says the line at the intersection of Waltham and Wyant Roads was unintentionally hit during work being performed by a contractor.

As a result, residents in the Fairlawn Heights area are advised to boil their water until further notice.

According to Akron officials, the issued impacts residents on:

  • Juno Place
  • Waltham Road
  • Wyant Road
  • Addyston Road
  • Holgate Road
  • Worthington Road
  • Kimberly Road
  • Brice Road
  • Inverness Road
  • Somerset Road
  • Tinkham Road
  • Quaker Ridge Drive
  • Halifax Road
  • Amesbury Road
  • Barnstable Road
  • Yarmouth Road
  • West Fairlawn Boulevard
  • East Fairlawn Boulevard
  • Stockbridge Road
  • Sagamore Road
  • Wembly Road
  • Dow Drive
  • Lancaster Road
  • Audubon Road
  • Audubon Spur
  • South Miller Road from Juno Place to Ridgewood Road
  • Ridgewood Road from South Miller to Halifax
  • Schocalog Road from Hampshire Road to Stone Creek
  • Hampshire Road from Ely Road to Covington Road
  • Wolcott Road from Hampshire to Ridgewood Road
  • Ely Road from Hampshire Road to South Frank Boulevard
  • South Frank Boulevard from Schocalog Road to 417 South Frank Boulevard
  • Kibler Road from Stone Creek Allotment to 2657 Kibler Road
  • The entire Stone Creek Allotment 

Water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a full boil for at least two minutes. Water discoloration is also possible.

The advisory will be in effect for a minimum of 24 hours.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.