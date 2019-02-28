Precautionary boil water advisory issued for portions of Akron

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for an Akron neighborhood because of inadvertent damage to a water line.
The city of Akron says the line at the intersection of Waltham and Wyant Roads was unintentionally hit during work being performed by a contractor.
As a result, residents in the Fairlawn Heights area are advised to boil their water until further notice.
According to Akron officials, the issued impacts residents on:
- Juno Place
- Waltham Road
- Wyant Road
- Addyston Road
- Holgate Road
- Worthington Road
- Kimberly Road
- Brice Road
- Inverness Road
- Somerset Road
- Tinkham Road
- Quaker Ridge Drive
- Halifax Road
- Amesbury Road
- Barnstable Road
- Yarmouth Road
- West Fairlawn Boulevard
- East Fairlawn Boulevard
- Stockbridge Road
- Sagamore Road
- Wembly Road
- Dow Drive
- Lancaster Road
- Audubon Road
- Audubon Spur
- South Miller Road from Juno Place to Ridgewood Road
- Ridgewood Road from South Miller to Halifax
- Schocalog Road from Hampshire Road to Stone Creek
- Hampshire Road from Ely Road to Covington Road
- Wolcott Road from Hampshire to Ridgewood Road
- Ely Road from Hampshire Road to South Frank Boulevard
- South Frank Boulevard from Schocalog Road to 417 South Frank Boulevard
- Kibler Road from Stone Creek Allotment to 2657 Kibler Road
- The entire Stone Creek Allotment
Water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a full boil for at least two minutes. Water discoloration is also possible.
The advisory will be in effect for a minimum of 24 hours.
