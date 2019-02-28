Suspect accused of killing a Mentor police officer, in court Friday for a change of plea hearing

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - The driver accused of being high on heroin and fentanyl when he struck and killed a Mentor police officer on a traffic stop, will appear in Lake County Common Pleas Court Friday.
Brian Anthony, 24, is scheduled for a change of plea hearing in front of Judge John O’Donnell.
Channel 19 will stream the hearing Friday morning.
On June 24, 2018, Mentor Police Officer Mathew Mazany was assisting with a traffic stop on SR-2 eastbound, just east of SR-306, when he was struck.
Officer Mazany was transported to TriPoint Medical Center, where he died.
Anthony fled the scene, but was arrested several hours later.
Anthony has been indicted on the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, ovi, failure to proceed with due caution, failure to stop after an accident and failure to change lanes when approaching stationary public safety vehicles.
Anthony is currently being held in the Lake County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
Officer Mazany served for over 14 years and received the exceptional service award.
