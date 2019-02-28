Uncapped late fees for stolen Life magazine from Cuyahoga County library would have exceeded $1,800

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We all have overdue library books, but do you have any that are 50 years overdue? One Cuyahoga County native named Brian did, but he did something about it.
This week, the Parma branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library system received a large manila envelope. Inside, they found a 1968 edition of Life magazine, a letter from a man named Brian, and a money order for $100.
The letter reads, "Hello, I stole this magazine from the Parma Ridge Road library when I was a kid. I'm sorry I took it. I've enclosed a check for the late fee. Brian."
Robert Rua, assistant director of marketing and communications for the Cuyahoga County Public Library, said the library caps its fees at $100.
At 10 cents a day for 50 years, the late fees may have exceeded $1,835. However, Rua said the library is just happy to get materials back, no longer how long they've been gone.
"It's never too late to do the right thing and I want to thank him, too, for setting a really great example for other people, especially kids that may have an overdue book or something," said Rua. "It's never too late to bring it back. We're very forgiving here at the library, I can assure you, so bring it back in. We'll forgive you."
As far as the identity of “Brian?” He didn’t want us to know, but he did leave behind some clues.
“The envelope is addressed as having come from an Air Force base, so maybe he’s in the military, or was... We don’t really know. I think we know he’s a Beatles fan.”
If you’re someone who has overdue library books, the library has good news for you. Starting March 1, the library will accept canned goods and other food items in return for fine forgiveness. You can turn in one food item for $1 off your late fines. All the donations will go to the Harvest for Hunger food drive campaign.
