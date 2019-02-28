Warrensville Heights cop fired after allegations of sexual assault

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - A Warrensville Heights police officer was fired at the end of January after he was accused of sexually assaulting a female.
June Scharf, the city’s director of communications, wouldn’t say much about the alleged incident, but she did confirm that patrolman David Mack was fired on Jan. 31.
Scharf confirms the alleged incident happened on Jan. 24. Scharf won’t say who the victim is, only that the alleged victim is a female.
"The best I can do is to tell you that it is under investigation right now. It is being handled by the Bureau of Crime Investigation. The officer has been let go, and that's about all I have for you," said Scharf.
The city says that, right now, no criminal charges have been filed against this officer.
