14-year-old Elyria Middle School student charged for making terroristic threats

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 14-year-old Eastern Heights Middle School student will face criminal charges after making threats towards students and staff.
According to police, law enforcement had been called to the school, on Wednesday, Feb. 27, on Garford Avenue after a student bragged he had a handgun and was making threats.
The student fled the school before the police arrived. Police went to his home and could not find the student.
Later that day a resident on Harvard Avenue found a pellet gun in a trash can.
On Thursday, Feb. 28, just before 9 a.m., officers found the teen in a vacant home in the 1100 block of Harvard.
Police said the 14-year-old student confessed to bringing the pellet gun to school and throwing away the gun in a trash can on Harvard.
Police said the teen also confessed to making threats towards students and staff.
The student will be charged with inducing panic, making terroristic threats towards students and staff.
He is currently at the Lorain County Juvenile Detention Center and will face discipline through the Elyria City Schools.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.