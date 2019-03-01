Aurora City Schools investigating ‘sophisticated’ financial cyber-security breach

“The district has received notice that the vast majority of our financial assets have been recovered due to the expertise of our many partners. It is our expectation that we will be able to secure all of the funds that were compromised due to this attack. Also, we want to reiterate that no personal data has been compromised and the District is continuing to follow proper protocols and standards to protect all personal and financial electronic data. A data privacy counsel and a cybersecurity consulting firm have been retained by the District to assist with the investigation of this event.”