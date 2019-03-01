Baby bird watch begins on the Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam

Avon Lake Eagle Cam
By Rachel Vadaj | February 28, 2019 at 11:29 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 11:29 PM

AVON LAKE, OH (WOIO) - Remember the 24/7 livestream on April the Giraffe as the world awaited her calf’s arrival?

Well, Avon Lake has one too...not on a giraffe, but on a pair of Eagles that call a nest near Redwood Elementary School home.

In 2015, the school placed a 360-degree angle camera has been placed at the nest so eagle enthusiasts can become 24/7 bird watchers through a continuous livestream on YouTube.

The annual livestream begins when an egg is spotted.

So far, one eaglet in the making has been spotted since Feb. 13.

Take a look for yourself:

