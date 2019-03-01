Cause of morning house fire in Cleveland Heights is undetermined

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in Cleveland Heights around 6:40 a.m. Friday.
A neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the chimney of the home in the 3600 block of Atherstone Road
Nobody was inside at the time because the house undergoing renovation and nobody was injured battling the blaze.
Fire crews from University Heights and South Euclid were called in to assist the Cleveland Heights Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
