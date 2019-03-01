Cleveland Cooks: Enjoy split lobster tail with barley pilaf at Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - To celebrate Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week, here is the recipe for split lobster tail with barley pilaf from Jack Casino’s Seven Chefs Buffet.
Split lobster tail:
- 1 4-6 oz. lobster tail cut in half, length-wise
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 4 oz. whole butter
Cut the lobster tails in half from head to tail, season meat with salt and pepper. Heat a medium skillet over medium high heat and melt butter, once starting to bubble place lobster meat side down in butter and allow to cook 3 to 4 minutes. Flip the lobster tails over, add enough water to the pan to partially cover the lobster tails, and allow to simmer for another 6 to 7 minutes until cooked through. Remove lobsters and allow to rest.
Red pepper coulis:
- 2 Red bell peppers or 8 oz. can of roasted red peppers
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/3 cup olive oil
If using fresh red peppers, cook over open fire until skin is completely chard all over. Once completely charred, place in a food safe container and cover with plastic wrap, and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Wipe all the chard skin off with a damp towel, remove the seeds. Place the peppers, salt, pepper, and olive oil in a blender and blend until smooth.
*Flavor can be adjusted with flavored oils, or additional spices
Barley Pilaf
- 2 tbls. butter
- ½ cup barley
- ½ diced carrot
- ½ cup peas (frozen)
- 2 cup chicken stock
- Salt and pepper to taste
Heat a sauce pot, add butter, once melted add carrot and peas, and allow to cook. Add dry barley and allow to toast 3 to 4 minutes. Add the chicken stock salt and pepper, bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cover allowing to cook 25 to 30 min, until barley is soft and tender.
Broccolini:
- 1 bunch broccolini
- 2 oz. butter
- Salt and pepper to taste
Bring 4 cups of salted water to a boil. Place the broccolini in the boiling water and allow to cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Drain, while draining heat a medium skillet over medium high heat and melt better. Add the broccolini to the melted butter, season with salt and pepper, toss to coat.
Plating:
Pour 4 to 6 oz. of the red pepper coulis in the center of your plate or bowl. Spreading to a thin layer and covering most of the plate. Spoon the barley pilaf into the center of the plate on top of the coulis. Then layer the brocolini on to the barley pilaf with the heads all facing the same direction. Take the lobster and place them on the broccolini so you can see the heads showing, and the tails form two “c’s” holding each other. Serve warm and enjoy!
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.