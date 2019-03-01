Cleveland Cooks: Enjoy split lobster tail with barley pilaf at Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week

Pour 4 to 6 oz. of the red pepper coulis in the center of your plate or bowl. Spreading to a thin layer and covering most of the plate. Spoon the barley pilaf into the center of the plate on top of the coulis. Then layer the brocolini on to the barley pilaf with the heads all facing the same direction. Take the lobster and place them on the broccolini so you can see the heads showing, and the tails form two “c’s” holding each other. Serve warm and enjoy!