Convicted killer Shawn Grate admits to killing 2 more women

RICHLAND COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Shawn Grate doesn’t look like a monster, but what he did to Rebekah Leicy and Candace Cunningham in Richland County and is convicted of doing to Stacey Stanley and Elizabeth Griffin in Ashland County is nothing short of monstrous.
A description Cunningham’s mother cited in addressing the court at his sentencing: “A real man would not have done what you did to Candace. Only a monster could have taken her life and thrown her in the woods like a bag of trash.”
She said she couldn’t forgive Grate.
Her grandmother put her trust in her faith, telling Judge Brent Robinson, “I chose to forgive you for the horrible acts that resulted in you taking Candace away from us. You took her natural life, but you did not take her eternal live in Jesus Christ.”
You may wonder why this case is even necessary since Shawn Grate is already on death row for two Ashland County murders. The case actually provides a bit of insulation. That case is under appeal. If that case should be overturned, this case would then kick in and he’d spend life in prison.
In apologizing, Grate said, “It’s going to be hard to forgive me. I just apologize for my actions. There ain’t much else I can say about that. I can’t change nothing.”
It is hard to step into the shoes of a killer, or his mind.
The person that had a unique perspective was prosecutor Gary Bishop, who observed, “I think he derived a certain sense of power obviously from literally being able to hold, literally and figuratively, someone’s life in his hands.”
