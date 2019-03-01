Convicted serial killer Shawn Grate pleads guilty to additional murders in Richland County

MANSFIELD, OH (WOIO) - Convicted serial killer Shawn Grate has pleaded guilty to additional murders.
Grate appeared in Richland County Common Pleas Court Friday morning and pleaded guilty to killing two Richland County women in 2015 and 2016.
He was then sentenced to life in prison for the murders of Rebekah Leicy and Candace Cunnigham.
Leicy’s body was found on Ashland County Road 1908 in Ashland County in March of 2015.
Leicy had apparently been kidnapped several months before that from Richland County.
Cunningham’s body was found behind a burned out house on Park Avenue East in Madison Township, Richland County in September 2016.
In June of 2018, Grate was sentenced to death for the murders of two women in Ashland County.
The bodies of Stacey Stanley, 43, and Elizabeth Griffin, 29, were found in Grate’s Ashland home in September of 2016.
A third woman managed to escape the Ashland home and called 911.
When Ashland police arrived at the home, they found the bodies.
Police also said Grate confessed to killing a woman in Marion County.
That victim was selling magazines door-to-door in 2005.
According to police, Grate said he saw the woman and lured her to a house, where he killed her and dumped her body.
Her remains were found on Victory Road in Marion in 2007.
Marion County Sheriff deputies still need help identifying her and have released a composite sketch.
At this time, Grate is not charged in connection with the Marion County murder.
Once Grate was in custody, police said he confessed to the crimes in Ashland, Richland and Marion Counties.
