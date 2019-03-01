Cuyahoga County Public Library offering reduced fees in exchange for canned goods

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The folks at Cuyahoga County Public Library are giving people the opportunity to reduce fines by fighting hunger,
The initiative is called “Food for fines” and people can reduce their fines by donating any of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s ‘super six’ foods.
The promotion lasts from March 1-March 31.
The items include
- Peanut Butter
- Cereal
- Canned Soup
- Canned Vegetables
- Canned Beef Stew
- Canned Tuna Fish
You can reduce fines up to $4 per visit ($1 per food item)
The Cuyahoga County Library recently received an anonymous letter from someone who had “borrowed” a Beatles’ edition Life magazine from 1968.
50 years later the magazine was returned, with a money order of $100 (the maximum) to cover the fee.
You may not have anything that old, but you can chip away at your debt for a good cause starting today.
