Day 2 in trial of mother, boyfriend accused of murdering Aniya Day-Garrett (live video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Today is the second day in the trial of Sierra Day and her boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, for the murder of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
Day, the mother of the 4-year-old girl, and Deonte Lewis are both charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, permitting child abuse, endangering children, and tampering with evidence.
The Cuyahoga County judge ruled that both must be tried together.
According to court records, Day-Garrett was malnourished, had bruises to her face, burns on her body, and was tortured and restrained for periods of time.
“The abuse suffered by this child is among the worst we have seen,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley. “We intend to seek justice for Aniya.”
