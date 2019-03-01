Driver high on heroin and fentanyl pleads guilty to killing Mentor police officer

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - The Kirtland man who was high on heroin and fentanyl when he struck and killed a Mentor police officer on a traffic stop, pleaded guilty Friday morning.
Brian Anthony, 24, appeared before Judge John O’Donnell in Lake County Common Pleas Court.
Anthony pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, ovi, failure to change lanes when approaching stationary public safety vehicles and failure to stop after an accident.
On June 24, 2018, Mentor Police Officer Mathew Mazany was assisting with a traffic stop on SR-2 eastbound, just east of SR-306, when he was struck.
Officer Mazany was transported to TriPoint Medical Center, where he died.
Anthony fled the scene, but was arrested several hours later.
After he pleaded guilty Friday, Judge O’Donnell revoked his bond and set a sentencing date of April 12.
