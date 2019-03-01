Emergency water main repairs prompt service shutdown in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, OH (WOIO) - Due to emergency water main repairs the City of Mansfield Water Repair Department has shut down water service to the following areas:
- Walker Street between Trimble Road and Concord Avenue
- Concord Avenue between Walker Street and Seminole Avenue
The shutdown will begin immediately.
Water service is expected to be restored to the areas by the end of the work day barring any unforeseen problems.
Questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City of Mansfield Water Repair Dept. during normal business hours Monday thru Friday 7:00am to 3:30pm at 419-755-9806.
