Evacuations underway after contractor hits natural gas line in South Euclid
By Julia Tullos | March 1, 2019 at 11:01 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 11:56 AM

SOUTH EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - Evacuations are underway, after a contractor hit a natural gas line.

According to Dominion, the contractor hit the gas line at 1534 South Green at 10:09 a.m. Friday.

Dominion crews arrived on the scene by 10:31 a.m. and are in the process of turning off the gas.

South Euclid police have blocked of South Green between Mayfield and Bayard and are asking motorists to avoid the area.

South Green Road is closed between Mayfield Road and Neville due to a natural gas leak. Please avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

