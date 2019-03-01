Family creates bow tie business for son with special needs

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - There’s some disappointing news when it comes to employment for people with disabilities in the state. Governor Mike DeWine is making this a focus in his new administration.
In a story you’ll only see on Cleveland 19, we introduce you to one family who is breaking barriers for their son with special needs.
Harrison Chmura is 9 years old. He has down syndrome and autism. He’s nonverbal and uses an I-pad to communicate.
“He has a ton of energy. He’s this burst of energy everywhere he goes,” said his mom, Tera.
Tera Chmura is packing up an order of ties.
Harrison’s parents wanted to ensure a successful future for their son with special needs, but they had their concerns about future employment.
Ohio ranks about 30th in the nation for employing people with disabilities.
Latest statistics show only 37 percent of people in Ohio who are disabled are employed.
“For a kiddo like him whose nonverbal, it gets a little trickier. Sometimes people just don’t know how to talk to him,” Tera said.
We’ll show you on Cleveland 19 News at 6 p.m. how Harrison’s family created a business just for him and hopes to eventually employ others with special needs.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.