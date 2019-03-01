Gunman terrorizes employee of Verizon Store in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Lakewood Police are looking for a man, during business hours, held an employee at gunpoint and robbed the store of cash and multiple I-Phones.
The employee called 911 after the perpetrator left the store, “I have a 10 minute alarm on my safe so we were literally back there for 10 minutes and he had the gun to my head,” the employee told the 911 dispatcher.
You could still hear the fear in her voice as she explained what happened and waited for police. The gunman was dressed in all black and the victim told the 911 operator that he had a big gun.
After the safe opened the employee was forced to sit facing a wall with her hands up on the wall until the gunman went out the back door.
Lakewood police told us they have nothing to add as they are in the middle of their investigation.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.