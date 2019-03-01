Here are the strangest items confiscated by TSA agents in 2018 (video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In 2018, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confiscated more illegal items from peoples’ carry-on bags than ever before as travelers tried to get through security.
Whether people forgot they had them in their bags or purses, or they were trying to sneak something through, there are just some items not allowed in carry-on bags in the cabin of a plane.
That list includes guns, grenades, knives, swords, mortar shells, mace and scissors, just to name a few, and all were found in carry-on bags in 2018.
In the report “TSA Year in Review: A Record Setting 2018,” it said agents found 4,239 guns in carry-on bags in 2018, which is an increase of 7 percent when compared to 2017.
Of those guns found, 86 percent were loaded.
The TSA blog has also released a video showing, “Top 10 Most Unusual Checkpoint Finds of 2018,” which included items like a giant pair of scissors, a snake wrapped in a bag hidden inside of a computer, a massive knife hidden in a baby seat, and a Freddie Krueger style glove with knife blades as fingers.
Yes, all items that people tried to travel with inside a plane.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.