Lakeland Community College back in session after hoax threat closes campus

KIRTLAND, OH (WOIO) - School's officially back in session at Lakeland Community College, less than 24 hours after a serious threat was made - causing students to evacuate.
“It’s very shocking because it’s close to home now,” said student, Sarah Welch.
Student's like Sarah here were stunned to hear that automated Phone call from Lakeland Community college detailing a possible threat on campus.
"You hear it over the news and you can kinda say that's pretty sad... but when this is the place that you go, you're like oh wow, this is a really serious matter," said Welch.
Nearly 2,000 students had to evacuate campus when a phone call was made to the Kirtland police department, claiming someone inside was armed with an assault rifle and several bombs.
We’re told the phone call was made from an internet based line - making it harder to trace.
"They alerted us and told us to find shelter and that's what we did," said a nursing instructor who simply wants to be known as Sue.
Although she was horrified, Sue says her first thought was to keep as many kids safe as possible.
"We had students testing, so we were with them, we found a storage room and we just hid in there and waited," recalled Sue.
Officers were able to search every inch of the facility, determining there was no real threat.
The sad part however is just how un-phased some students were,
hearing their lives could have been in danger.
“It happens and it kinda sucks that it happens a lot but unfortunately you’re used to it,” said student Allen Marvic.
Police are working to find the person responsible for making the call initial call.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.