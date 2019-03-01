Mystery flavor revealed, Graeter’s Ice Cream introduces newest dish

Graeter's Ice Cream in Pinecrest (Michael Dakota)
By Michael Dakota | March 1, 2019 at 4:20 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 4:32 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cincinnati Ice Cream maker that has two locations in the Greater Cleveland area announced it’s mystery flavor March 1.

Graeter’s Ice Cream annually premieres a new flavor and this year Maple Cinnamon Crunch will makes it’s pint size debut.

“If you’re a fan of sweet maple ice cream with cinnamon shortbread cookies pieces, ahh delicious,” Pincrest store manager Clem Marshall said.

Graeter’s Ice Cream celebrates its 149th year making ice cream this year. Graeter’s has 40 retail locations and is sold in over 6,000 grocery stores in 46 states.

The family owned business has two locations in the Greater Cleveland area, one in Westlake at Crocker Park and the other at Pinecrest in Orange Village.

