“No credible threat” to Lakeland Community College emergency lockdown, police say

KIRTLAND, OH (WOIO) - The Kirtland Police Department said there is “no credible threat” to Lakeland Community College on Thursday evening after what LCC officials called an “emergency situation.”
Lakeland Community College Police Lt. Gagliardi said there was a threat made from an internet based phone line, but there was no active shooter on campus.
Lakeland Community College sent an alert on Twitter closing the campus:
A Lakeland Community College student posted this photo on social media, and tells Cleveland 19 that her class was under a lockdown:
