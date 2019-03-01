Northeast Ohio chef, restaurant make it to James Beard Award semifinals

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two Northeast Ohio ties have made the semifinals for the 2019 James Beard Awards.
The annual awards recognize culinary professionals in the United States.
To give you a comparison, the James Beard Foundation Awards are referred to as the “Oscars” of the food world.
Jill Vedaa of Salt+ in Lakewood is one of 20 semifinalists for the Best Chef in the Great Lakes category for the second consecutive year.
Larder Delicatessen and Bakery in Cleveland is one of 30 semifinalists for the Best New Restaurant category.
Salt+ is a “restaurant specializing in composed small plates, killer cocktails and unique wines by chef Jill Vedaa and Jessica Parkison," located at 17625 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood.
Larder is an Eastern European delicatessen and bakery that serves a wide variety of foods made from local ingredients from knish to pastrami to chocolate babka at 1455 W. 29th St. in Cleveland.
