Northeast Ohio Weather: Staying dry for now

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Area of low pressure in South Carolina will keep more clouds going south and east of Cleveland. Most us will see a little sun this morning before clouds increase by afternoon. A north wind will keep things colder closer to the lake. It will be cloudy and dry tonight. A cold front approaches the area tomorrow. I went with a mostly cloudy sky area wide. There is a small risk of some flurries and light snow east of Cleveland. A major storm will develop in Colorado tomorrow. The latest data is suggesting a farther south track. This will keep our area out of the heavy snow. We will see some light snow developing by Sunday afternoon.