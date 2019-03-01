Precautionary boil water advisory issued for portions of Akron has been lifted

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A precautionary boil water advisory that was issued for an Akron neighborhood because of inadvertent damage to a water line has been lifted.
The advisory was issued for portions of the Fairlawn Heights neighborhood on Thursday.
Water testing completed over the past 24 hours has confirmed the drinking water is safe.
EPA regulations require the City to perform testing over a 24 hour period to ensure that the drinking water is safe before a precautionary boil water advisory can be lifted.
Customers are no longer required to boil their drinking water or take any special precautions.
Water is safe to consume and can be used normally.
