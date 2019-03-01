Robbery suspects escape with Michael Kors purses worth thousands of dollars from Crocker Park store

WESTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - Westlake police are attempting to locate two males who were seen on surveillance video stealing purses from the Michael Kors store in Crocker Park.
Officers responded Thursday just before 7:30 p.m. for the reports of a robbery at the Crocker Park location.
Employees said two men entered the store and shopped around for a few minutes before one of the suspects collected several purses and left without paying.
An employee attempted to grab one of the purse straps as the suspect was walking outside, but he was able to escape after a brief struggle.
The duo managed to escape with purses valued in the thousands of dollars.
One of the suspects was tall and slender, and appeared younger, according to Westlake police. He was wearing a blue hooded-sweatshirt with ripped blue jeans.
The other male suspect was wearing black clothes and a winter hat.
Police say both suspects left in a Toyota sedan with tinted windows. The driver’s side taillight was burnt out.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Westlake Police Department at 440-871-3311.
