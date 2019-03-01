Several drivers are shot at while driving in Akron

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Police are looking for information on the suspects who shot at two drivers.
The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Ericsson Avenue and Keys Place.
A 29-year-old man told police an unknown suspect fired shots at his Kia Sportage.
The vehicle was struck three times, but the driver was not injured.
Akron police said they recovered multiple shell casings at the scene.
The second shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Stoner Street and Peerless Avenue.
A 21-year-old woman was driving her Hyundai Accent when she heard shots and realized her back window was shot out.
Neither the driver, nor her two passengers were injured.
She told police she noticed two men walking on Peerless Avenue before the shooting.
If you have any information, please contact Akron Police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.
