US set to scale back military exercises with South Korea

(CNN/Gray News) – President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not reach an agreement on denuclearization this week, but that isn’t stopping a scaled back U.S. military initiative on the Korean peninsula.
In the next few days, U.S. and South Korean leaders are expected to announce smaller training exercises.
The annual Foal Eagle and Key Resolve exercises are scheduled for this spring.
But instead of large-scale training, the operations will be trimmed down to smaller units and even virtual exercises.
Defense officials said the changes should not impact preparedness.
Trump has criticized the cost of the training exercises in the past and did so again this week.
“The military exercises, I gave that up quite awhile ago because it costs us $100 million every time we do it," the president said after the summit with North Korea ended.
"I thought it was unfair and frankly I was sort of the opinion that South Korea should help us with that. You know we’re protecting South Korea. I think they should help us with that. I’m not saying it’s not necessary because it’s some levels it is but at other levels it’s not.”
A new agreement has South Korea paying nearly $1 billion to help keep nearly 30,000 American troops in the country.
