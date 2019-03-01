Wu-Tang Clan coming to Cleveland for the 25th anniversary of 36 Chambers

“From the slums of Shaolin, Wu-Tang Clan strikes again...”

By Randy Buffington | March 1, 2019 at 10:34 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 10:34 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan will come to Cleveland on June 2 for their reunion tour.

The concert will celebrate 25 years since the release of their classic album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

The Essentials

Sunday, June 2

Agora Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m. and all ages are welcome

Tickets range from $79.50 to $140 but the price of GA tickets will jump to $85 the day of the show.

[ To purchase tickets click here ]

The group will perform hits like C.R.E.A.M., Protect Ya Neck, and Bring da Ruckus.

