Akron police receive several reports from drivers who say someone shot at them

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A handful of people told police someone shot at them while driving down the street in Northeast Ohio.
Investigators say they do not believe the shootings are connected to each other. They don’t think they’re gang related either.
That’s scary for anyone living in Akron, or driving through town.
Kimberly Wyatt says she saw the damage gunshots did to her neighbor’s car.
“His rear window of the Kia was blown out,” she said.
But, she didn’t know he was one of four people who have been shot at in Akron lately.
Police reports say a shooting happened at each of these intersections:
- Ericsson Ave and Keys Place
- Stoner St and peerless Ave
- Ericsson Ave and South Arlington Street
- Manchester Rd and Kenmore Blvd
Officers say the incidents don’t appear connected.
According to court records though, at least two of the people who were shot at have violent criminal histories.
The Wyatt’s neighbor, Brandon Sutton, has been arrested several times on drug and weapons charges.
“It seems to be random acts of trouble around him, which kind of concerns me,” she said.
According to police, bullets actually hit two of the four people. Sutton was not one of them.
Officers say three bullets pierced his car though last night.
According to this police report Sutton was shot in the rosemary apartments, about two and a half miles from his house.
So far, no one has been arrested in any of the shootings.
If you have any information call Akron Police.
