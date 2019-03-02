Broadview Heights man seriously injured in crash, alcohol likely a factor

CATAWBA ISLAND TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Sandusky Post is investigating after a one-vehicle crash left a Broadview Heights man with incapacitating injuries.
The accident occurred Friday night around 10:30 on SR 53, just north of SR 163 in Catawba Island Township.
According to OSHP, 49-year-old Robert Sotka of Westlake was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro southbound on SR 53 when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck the guardrail.
Sotka attempted to drive away from the scene, re-entered the roadway and struck several hundred additional feet of guardrail before the vehicle was disabled, blocking the entire southbound lane.
Although Sotka escaped without injury, his passenger, 64-year-old Gerard Loftus, sustained very serious injuries as a result of the crash. Loftus was Life Flighted from the scene and flown to Toledo ProMedica Hospital.
Both Sotka and Loftus were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.
The crash remains under investigation, but OSHP said alcohol appears to be a factor.
