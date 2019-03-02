Cancer patients offered free rides to treatment

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The American Cancer Society Road To Recovery program provides cancer patients free rides to treatment.
The program is available to patients with limited access to transportation or those who can not drive themselves.
According to ACS Program Manager Torrie Gerrett, the demand for more volunteers has been rising during the recent years.
The program provided 4,764 rides in 2018 within the Cleveland area and had over 500 rides in January 2019.
“The cancer rate is declining year to year, which is good news because of wonderful treatment," Gerrett said. “Especially in this area, but we have seen health systems who have referred more to the program."
Gerrett said she sees many patients who can not get to treatment regularly due to transportation complications.
“Even the most supportive family may not have one or two or three people that can take off work every single day for five weeks straight," she said.
To request a ride, patients can call The American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345. If you would like to volunteer, visit cancer.org/drive or contact the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.